UK GAS-Prices ease on more Norwegian imports

* Norwegian gas flows increase

* Britain’s temperatures around 2 degrees below average

* SSE plans test run at Peterhead gas plant Wednesday (Updates prices, adds detail and comment)

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British prompt wholesale gas prices edged lower on Tuesday on an oversupplied system as flows picked up from Norway.

Gas for delivery on Wednesday (day-ahead) eased 0.15 pence or 0.3 percent to 52.70 pence per therm at 1006 GMT, while gas for immediate delivery (within-day) was down 0.60 pence or 1.1 percent to 52.25 pence per therm.

Falling temperatures boosted demand from the previous day but a rise in gas flows was more than enough to meet the increase, traders said.

The British gas system was oversupplied by around 10 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas on Tuesday morning, with demand seen at 238.3 mcm and flows at 248.4 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Meteorologists expect temperatures at between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius for the coming days, around 2 degrees Celsius below average.

“Flows are up mostly driven by increased Vesterled flows. This was expected to happen this month based on historical patterns,” said analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Further along the curve, the December contract was trading at 54.10 pence per therm, down 1.3 percent, having earlier touched its lowest ever level of 53.90 pence.

Prices also edged lower in the Dutch gas market.

The day-ahead TTF gas price was 0.1 euros lower at 22.15 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the December contract was down 0.17 euros at 22.98 euros per MWh.

British day ahead baseload power prices were up 5.3 percent at 55.70 pounds/MWh ($89.1).

British utility SSE said it will gradually increase output at its Peterhead gas plant in Scotland on Wednesday up to a peak of 740 MW for just over two hours in the evening.

This is a test run ahead of supplying backup power capacity to the National Grid due to tight winter power supplies.

The benchmark European Union carbon price was steady, trading 0.01 euros lower at 6.57 euros ($8.22) a tonne on ICE Futures Europe.