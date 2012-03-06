UK gas slides as strong supply outweighs high demand

* Nat Grid may reduce output from Isle of Grain LNG

* Demand rises 3 pct above seasonal norms

* Curve down with oil, equities

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices extended losses on Tuesday morning, trading near six-week lows as strong supply from neighbouring markets and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals offset pressure of above-normal demand.

Day-ahead gas dropped to 56.90 pence per therm, down 1.10 pence on the previous session, as Britain’s gas market was oversupplied by nearly 20 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day), National Grid data showed.

Supply from the Netherlands and Norway’s Langeled pipeline was strong at a combined capacity of nearly 100 mcm/day, while flows from the Isle of Grain, South Hook and Dragon LNG terminals added roughly another 55 mcm/day.

The plentiful supply picture counter-balanced pressure from high demand levels which stood three percent above seasonal norms.

National Grid, operator of the Isle of Grain terminal, on Monday said output from its terminal may drop temporarily as maintenance on pipeline infrastructure may require reduced flows.

Output from the terminal was strong at around 20 mcm/day on Tuesday.

Further out, curve contracts also slid as oil retreated and weak equities markets painted a bearish picture.

“The market looks stable today, but I am slightly concerned that equities have made a top and that will cap oil for the time being,” one UK gas trader at a utility said.

British front-season gas traded just above its 50-day exponential daily moving average (DMA), a technical indicator which may trigger some buying.

The contract traded at 57.10 pence per therm, down 0.75 pence on the previous session.

British power prices also fell as it became cheaper to burn gas for electricity generation and strong wind power production was set to enter the system on Wednesday.

Day-ahead baseload spot dropped 2.45 pounds to 44 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Wednesday wind power production was forecast at above 3,000 MW for all hourly blocks until at least midday on Wednesday, National Grid data showed.