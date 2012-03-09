UPDATE 1-UK gas curve retreats from six-day high

* Prompt falls as market balances, demand weighs

* St Fergus Total gas flows reduced on Wednesday

* Hartlepool 2 nuclear reactor to go offline on Sat (Rewrites throughout)

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British benchmark front-season gas prices rose to a fresh six-day high on Friday but weakened in the afternoon when oil prices slipped due to a rising dollar.

Summer 2012 gas rose to 60.50 pence per therm on Friday up 3 percent from Thursday’s lowest trading point, but fell just below the 60-pence mark in the afternoon as oil prices fell.

Despite late losses, the contract traded well above its 200-day exponential daily moving average, a technical level used to determine trading trends.

Winter gas prices also remained relatively high at 73.50 pence per therm after Merrill Lynch analysts on Thursday had renewed concerns over LNG supplies in the period, saying Asian buyers will snap up LNG cargoes that would usually go to Europe.

Prompt gas prices also eased in the afternoon as the system balanced and weak demand levels weighed on contracts.

Friday gas demand was pegged nine percent below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

Friday gas traded down 0.30 pence at 59.70 pence and Monday gas changed hands at 59.05 pence, 0.25 pence lower than the previous session.

Temperatures are set to drop from Sunday which will lift gas demand. The revision in weather forecasts pushed the weekend price up nearly one penny to 59.00 pence.

Week-ahead prices also traded higher as gas flows from the St Fergus Total gas terminal are set to drop on Wednesday, tightening supply margins in the UK gas market.

Output from the terminal is expected to ease by around 12 million cubic metres per day on Wednesday for 12-18 hours, the operator said on Friday.

In Britain’s power market, spot prices rose on Friday as a leage nuclear power reactor is expected to shut down for maintenance on Saturday.

EDF Energy’s 620-megawatt Hartlepool 2 nuclear unit is scheduled to go offline for a routine outage on Saturday for an unspecified amount of time.

Monday baseload power traded at 46.50 pounds per megawatt-hour, up 1.80 pounds on the previous session. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Anthony Barker)