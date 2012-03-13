UPDATE 1-UK gas rises on LNG drop, upbeat outlook

* LNG supply falls, leaves system short

* LNG cargo scheduled at South Hook on March 20

* EDF Energy restarts Sizewell B nuclear turbine (Rewrites throughout)

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British gas prices turned up on Tuesday afternoon after supply from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals dropped, leaving the system undersupplied as demand rose, while upbeat economic data drove curve contracts higher.

Within-day gas prices for Tuesday delivery rose to 59.00 pence per therm, while Wednesday gas added 0.50 pence to 58.90 pence.

Britain’s gas system was around 5 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) undersupplied after flows from the Isle of Grain LNG terminal fell close to zero and input from the South Hook terminal slipped by a quarter to around 30 mcm/d, National Grid data showed.

At the same time gas demand ticked up from levels seen earlier in the session, adding to pressure on supply margins.

Demand increased to around 7 percent below seasonal norms from minus 15 percent in the morning.

One LNG cargo was expected to berth at the South Hook terminal on Tuesday, and one more delivery is scheduled for the terminal on March 20, which can help balance the market.

The day started with excess gas in the pipeline system, and 15 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas were injected into the Rough gas storage facility in the morning, mopping up some of that excess.

Gas exports to Europe dropped to just 6 mcm/day amid weak demand to inject gas into storage on the continent.

“Continentals are not seeing enough of a discount in the price of UK gas to start injecting yet,” a trader said.

Temperatures are forecast to climb above average levels this week, reaching highs of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On the forward gas curve, the benchmark summer 2012 contract was supported by upbeat economic data and firmer crude oil prices, rising 0.80 pence to 60.00 pence.

Britain’s trade deficit widened less than expected in January, and German and U.S. data also painted a less gloomy picture of the state of the global economy.

In Britain’s power market, prompt prices fell on the back of the restart of a nuclear power reactor and a slight improvement in the forecast for wind power output for Wednesday.

Day-ahead baseload power fell 60 pence to 45.20 pounds per megawatt-hour.

EDF Energy restarted the first turbine connected to its Sizewell B nuclear reactor on Tuesday, while the second unit is scheduled to reconnect on April 7.

On Friday, EDF Energy plans to stop its 660-megawatt Heysham 2-7 nuclea reactor. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic)