Colder weather boosts UK prompt gas prices

* Prices expected to remain firm as temperatures cool

* Residential gas demand double last year’s level

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as the market was more than 6 million cubic metres (mcm) undersupplied due to cool and rainy weather, with temperatures forecast to drop further.

Gas for day-ahead delivery was up 1.10 pence a therm to 62.10 pence at 0845 GMT and within-day gas was trading around 61.90 pence per therm, up 1.40 pence.

The UK gas market was expected to be 6.2 mcm undersupplied on Tuesday, according to data from National Grid, as colder weather boosted demand for gas.

In Britain’s over-the-counter electricity market, prices also firmed, with day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) rising by almost one pound per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 45.50 pounds per MWh.

The UK’s Met Office said it expected weather conditions to remain wet and cool, with temperatures forecast to fall further by the end of the week and the possibility of frost in parts of northern Britain.

Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected immediate spot gas prices to remain steady, with day-ahead prices forecast to remain around 61.30 pence per therm.

“LNG send outs have adjusted down and pipeline imports have dropped limiting the downside of the contract,” Point Carbon said.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in June have seen a volatile start in recent trading, first dropping in much of April and then rising sharply at the beginning of this week.

“The bulls came roaring back yesterday and we rallied to 58.75. This proves that charting this thing is something of a minefield, as things were looking decidedly bearish right up until yesterday morning,” energy brokerage GFI said in a research note, and added: “For now price action is messy and tough to read in this choppy range.”

By 0845 GMT on Tuesday, the June gas contract was trading at 58.80 pence a therm.

Barclays Capital said in a research note that the cold weather in April had meant that residential demand for gas for heating was around double the level it was last year.

While the bank said that some of this was offset by the weak power demand, the colder weather meant that “the UK is still in storage withdrawal mode, with the cold, wet April so far seeing a net draw of some 325 mcm,” Barclays said.

UK gas storage levels were filled to an average of 51.98 percent on Monday, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

TECHNICALS

UK winter 2012/2013 gas prices have also seen a bullish beginning to the week, with prices rising from around 70 pence per therm aty the beginning of the week to 71.20 pence on Tuesday morning.

The rises mean that the contract is now back above its 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) rates, and that the 50 DMA value line has stopped converging with its 100 and 200 DMA equivalents.

Additionally, its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) signals have crossed into positive territory, and traders said that although gas prices looked volatile at the moment, there may still be more bullish sentiment in the market. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)