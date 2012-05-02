UPDATE 1-UK gas falls, Norway flows up on Kollsnes restart

* Kollsnes gas processor restarts after halt Tuesday

* UK gas demand falls 19 pct below seasonal norms

* Falling gas stocks of growing concern (Updates prices)

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British gas prices fell throughout Wednesday as Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline surged, leaving the UK market oversupplied amid weak demand.

Gas for within-day delivery fell 2 pence since Tuesday afternoon to 60.75 pence per therm at 1615 GMT, while day-ahead gas retreated 1 pence to 61.45 pence.

Imports from Norway via the Langeled subsea pipeline rose from around 18 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) to nearly 50 mcm on Wednesday morning, after a technical glitch at Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant interrupted gas flows on Tuesday.

The surge in imports left the market oversupplied, while demand levels fell 19 percent below seasonal norms, adding to the bearish picture.

Demand for gas in power plants was low due to weak profit margins, leaving gas plants to cover just 26 percent of Britain’s power generation over the past 24 hours, compared with 41 percent for coal plants, National Grid data showed.

Month-ahead gas prices also slipped in line with nearby contracts, trading down 0.60 pence at 58.50 pence.

Traders said gradually depleting gas stock levels were becoming a growing concern as total UK storage levels fell below last year’s figures on Tuesday at 50 percent of capacity, data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.

“We won’t be overflowing with the stuff like last year, which in turn won’t throw a huge bearish tone like last year,” a broker active in the UK gas market said.

Further out the picture continued to be volatile, as benchmark front-season gas fell day on day for the first time in four sessions, trading down over 1.5 pence to just over 70 as oil and power markets gave in following losses across the energy complex on the back of weak European manufacturing data.

Trading of the winter 2012/13 gas contract has been volatile over the past two months and traders are weighing factors to determine which direction it will follow before delivery on Oct. 1.

In Britain’s power market, spot contracts were largely in line with the previous session but the weak gas market spread a bearish tone.

Day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) was trading around 46.40 pounds per megawatt-hour on Wednesday afternoon.

“Gas moves are leading to power moves and people are ignoring the dark spreads still,” one UK power trader at a utility said, referring to the profit of burning coal for power production.

Reuters data showed UK dark spreads for next winter were around 12 times higher than spark spreads, the profit of burning gas for power generation. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)