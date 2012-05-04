FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British spot gas firms on supply shortages
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

British spot gas firms on supply shortages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ormen Lange maintenance outage shortened

* UK imports 8 mcm/day from Belgium

* Temperatures to remain colder-than-normal this weekend

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British gas prices firmed on Friday as the pipe linking Britain and Belgium flipped to import mode to cover domestic supply shortages, and planned maintenance in Norway next week raised the likelihood of further cutbacks.

North Sea gas output turned lower compared with Thursday’s average and imports from the Netherlands also fell, somewhat counter-balanced by another rise in Norwegian deliveries.

The UK began importing gas from Belgium at 8 million cubic meters/day on Friday, in a bid to balance an undersupplied pipeline network, which was 3 million cm/day short, according to National Grid data.

In May, Britain normally exports gas to Belgium.

The plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell’s giant Ormen Lange field off Norway has rescheduled its planned maintenance during May, the firm said.

Power consumption would be restricted at the plant from May 11 until May 15, it said, shortening the original maintenance period spanning May 8 - May 16.

Weather forecasters from Point Carbon said: “A high northwest off the British Isles will bring cold and mostly dry weather during the rest of this week.”

“Next week more unsettled conditions...will move in from the southwest. It will become a little bit milder but still 1-2 degrees Celsius colder than normal,” they added.

Further forward, curve gas slipped with crude oil over worries of faltering global growth.

Total storage withdrawals are currently 4 mcm/d, down from yesterday’s average of 9 mcm. The current fullness level at Britain’s biggest underground storage site Rough is 59 percent, compared with last year’s level of 52 percent.

UK baseload power for Monday delivery traded at 43.60 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)

