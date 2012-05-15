UK gas falls as warmer weather dampens export outlook

* UK weather to stay cool, but gas demand below norms

* Norway imports to rise after Ormen Lange maintenance end

* Nuclear restarts weigh on prompt power prices

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices continued sliding on Tuesday as milder weather forecasts for continental Europe dampened demand expectations, traders said.

The day-ahead contract slipped 0.90 pence to 58.30 pence per therm following a revision in weather forecasts indicating warmer conditions in neighbouring countries which import British gas.

Milder conditions are expected to cut the need for gas imports, leaving Britain with more supply for its domestic market.

“There are warmer forecasts across Europe, that’s why it’s softer on the prompt,” one London-based gas trader at a utility said.

In Britain, weather conditions are expected to remain cool, the Met Office said, but current gas demand levels are still below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

Tuesday morning gas demand was pegged at 238 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), nearly 11 percent below seasonal norms.

The system was oversupplied, coping well with lower imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline as the impact of maintenance at Shell’s Ormen Lange gas processing plant was felt in Britain.

Maintenance work was scheduled to stop at 0200 CET on Tuesday, improving the outlook for higher exports later in the day.

Within-day gas prices also fell, trading down 0.30 pence day on day at 58.85 pence.

Further out, winter gas prices were slightly firmer, following a strong start to trading in European equities after markets were surprised by stronger-than-expected economic growth in Germany.

UK winter gas gained 0.05 pence at 67.40 pence per therm.

British wholesale electricity prices also fell on the prompt as two nuclear units totalling over 1,000 megawatts (MW) in capacity reconnected to the grid, supporting wider supply margins.

EDF Energy restarted its 450-MW Heysham 1 nuclear unit 2 late on Monday, while its 600 MW Sizewell B1 unit was also producing power again on Tuesday following a short maintenance outage.

Baseload day-ahead power traded down 1.35 pounds at 45.50 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)