UK Friday gas prices ease on rising Norwegian flows

* Within-day gas prices up on drop in Dutch gas flows

* Winter gas prices fall with oil

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices for immediate delivery rose on Thursday morning as Dutch gas flows to Britain dropped to zero while prices for delivery on Friday were weaker on the prospect of rising flows from Norway by the end of the week.

Gas prices for within-day delivery were at 58.80 pence per therm at 0930 BST (0830 GMT) on Thursday, up 0.6 pence since Wednesday morning.

“Dutch gas flows to Britain have dropped to zero today and low Dutch imports into the UK are a bullish factor for NBP prices,” Point Carbon analysts said.

As a result of this drop, the British gas system was expected to be around 29 million cubic metres (mcm), or almost 13 percent, undersupplied.

But the outlook was expected to improve by the end of the week as maintenance at Ormen Lange - Britain’s main sub-sea gas import pipeline - was expected to conclude on Thursday, substantially increasing gas flows from Norway into Britain by Friday.

As a result, day-ahead gas prices eased slightly since Wednesday, trading just under 58 pence a therm on Thursday morning.

Day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices were also down, trading at 44.25 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), 1.75 pounds lower than the previous day.

The drop was a result of typically lower electricity demand on Friday and because warmer weather is expected over the weekend.

The UK’s MetOffice said that temperatures could rise above 20 degrees Celcius over the weekend, although showers would still be possible across most of the country.

FORWARD CURVE

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in winter 2012/2013 were at 66.35 pence a therm, their lowest level since January.

Since the current downtrend began in late March, the contract has lost over 11.50 percent in value.

Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) imply an oversold contract, opening the possibility for some technical buying, but traders said that the outlook remained bearish, especially since front-month Brent crude prices dropped below $110 a barrel for the first time since early January on Thursday morning.