UK spot gas prices drop on warmer weather

* Wednesday to see 28 degrees Celsius in UK

* Forward prices up with oil

By Henning Gloystein

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices dropped on Tuesday morning as an oversupplied system and mild weather weighed on the market.

At forecast flows of 224.5 million cubic metres (mcm), Britain’s gas market was expected to be almost 9 percent oversupplied on Tuesday, according to data from National Grid.

The UK’s Met Office said that Wednesday’s temperatures could reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Forecaster Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday that average summer temperatures across Europe will be higher than normal between June and August, with the exception of southeastern parts of the continent.

Day-ahead gas prices were trading around 52 pence per therm, while prices for within-day delivery were at 52.50 pence.

Analysts at Point Carbon said that the price outlook for gas was bearish.

“Overall, there is a bearish outlook for day-ahead gas. Increasing Brent crude oil prices, however, may limit the drop in NBP prices,” Point Carbon said, and added that it expected prices to come out between 52.70 and 54 pence per therm on Wednesday.

Gas prices for delivery in June were trading at 52.75 pence per therm, and energy brokers GFI said in a research note that further downward moves towards 51.55 pence were likely.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Wednesday were trading at 41.15 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 90 pence since Monday morning.

Further out on the price curve, prices delivery in winter 2012/2013 rose markedly on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

After dropping to a four-month low of 65.15 pence per therm on Monday, it bounced back over 66 pence on Tuesday morning. Following a rise in crude oil prices.

Traders said that the rise was also down to some technical buying.

After falling to 65.15 pence, the contract’s relative strength index (RSI) fell below 30 points, its lowest since January, implying an oversold market.

Despite Tuesday’s rise, winter 2012/2013 gas prices remain in a downward trend channel that began in late March, since when the contract has shed almost 12 percent in value.