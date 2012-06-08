UK gas prices drop on low demand, weak oil

* Daily gas demand 20 pct below the seasonal norm

* But reduced Norway flows could offset low demand

* Winter gas prices fall as oil drops below $98/barrel

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices dropped on Friday morning as low demand on the back of mild weather on the weekend offset expected drops in pipeline supplies from Norway.

Gas prices for delivery next day were trading at 54.95 pence per therm at 0845 BST (0745 GMT) on Friday, down 1.05 pence since Thursday morning, and prices for within-day delivery were down 1.6 pence to 55.10 pence a therm.

Analysts said that the drop was a result of low demand, which was expected to be 207.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, almost 20 percent below the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

Despite the low demand, flows into Britain’s gas system were to fall 0.5 mcm short of demand.

“Consumption is forecasted down for day-ahead which is bearish for spot gas prices, and the other bearish element is the fall in oil prices, but on the bullish side the return to normal from the ongoing Emdem EMS pipeline maintenance to continental Europe means Langeled flows to the UK are expected to drop as gas gets diverted to Emden,” analysts at Point Carbon said.

As a result of these diverging price drivers, Point Carbon said that it expected spot gas prices during the next trading day to move sideways around 55 pence per therm.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next trading day were trading at 42.50 pounds per megawatt-hour.

Further out on the curve, prices also dropped, with prices for delivery next winter falling from an opening of 66 pence a therm to 65.20 by 0845 BST.

The drops came on the back of fallong oil prices.

Front-month Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel for the first time since the first quarter of 2011 on Friday morning, pressured by uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in the United States and the financial crisis in Europe.