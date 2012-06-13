UK gas falls as maintenance cuts exports to Belgium

* IUK starts 15-day maintenance on Wednesday

* Gas demand nearly 30 pct below seasonal norms

* Day-ahead power down on high wind output

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices shed nearly 2 percent on Wednesday morning as maintenance on the pipeline that feeds gas to Belgium kept more gas in the UK market and as warmer weather reduced domestic demand.

Gas for within-day delivery shed nearly 2 pence to 55.60 pence ($0.86) per them, while day-ahead gas slipped to 54.60 pence, down 1.85 pence day on the day.

The IUK pipeline to Belgium shut down on Wednesday morning for a 15-day maintenance period, leaving more gas available for UK consumers, which in turn weighed on gas prices.

“People are still trying to quantify the impact of the IUK outage as in whether the forward price for the maintenance period was reflective of the supply/demand balance,” one UK gas trader at a utility said, adding that this led to high trading volumes on the spot market.

At the same time, UK gas demand was pegged nearly 30 percent below seasonal norms on Wednesday as warmer weather diminished the need for heating.

Further out, gas prices also slipped on the back of bearish trading on the prompt and on weak signs from the oil market, where Brent remained at around $97 per barrel ahead of a meeting of OPEC members to decide on the group’s oil output policy.

Front-quarter gas traded above the prompt at 55.20 pence per therm, while the benchmark front-season contract shed 0.05 pence to 64.80 pence.

British power prices also fell as forecasts for strong winds were expected to boost output from wind farms.

Day-ahead power slipped 80 pence to 41.80 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), with National Grid forecasting wind power output of up to 2,000 megawatts on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)