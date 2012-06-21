UK winter gas at 16-month low on weak demand

* Winter 2012 at 18-month on oil, economic downturn

* Prompt tightens on lower Norway imports

* Gas demand remains low at 32 pct below norms

LONDON, 21 June (Reuters) - British gas for delivery this winter touched a fresh 16-month low on Thursday as the contract tracked a steep drop in oil prices and weakened further on the back of the weak outlook for energy demand amid economic downturn.

Winter 2012 gas, the benchmark contract in Europe’s biggest traded gas market, slipped 0.55 pence to 63.45 pence per therm and fell as low as 63.15 pence earlier in the session, the lowest since mid-February 2011.

“The macro economic picture and oil are putting the pressure on. Traders do not want to be short here but external factors are a bit overwhelming at the moment,” said an energy trader at a large trading house.

Brent crude fell to an 18-month low on Thursday of $91 per barrel as global economic indicators pointed at further weakness.

UK gas for delivery in summer 2013 also slipped, trading 0.55 pence lower at 56.45 pence.

Closer in, prompt gas prices traded slightly higher, defying impact from the bearish curve, as the market was undersupplied following a small drop in imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline.

The market was undersupplied by around 15 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), after imports through the Langeled pipeline dropped by around 5 mcm/d, National Grid data showed.

Demand for gas remained very weak at around 32 percent below seasonal norms, the grid data showed.

Curve power prices also edged lower in Britain as the wider economic outlook also weighed on this market.

Power for baseload delivery next winter fell 65 pence to 46.95 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)