UK gas firms; Norway imports, LNG help supply

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices firmed slightly on Wednesday but higher imports from Norway and an increase in flows from the Isle of Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal helped to balance the system.

Day-ahead gas prices traded at 60.20 pence per therm at 1030 GMT on Wednesday, up around 0.30 pence from the previous day’s session.

Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline rose to around 25 million cubic metres (mcm) from 15 mcm on Tuesday, National Grid data showed.

Flows from the Isle of Grain LNG terminal briefly peaked at 25 mcm, falling back down to around 13 mcm, helping the grid operator to ensure supply was meeting demand levels.

“Prices are just trading range bound really, there is not much happening. The system will go balanced,” a European gas trader said.

Prices for October delivery rose 0.45 pence to 59.45 pence but remained at a discount to the day-ahead contract. The trader said this backwardation could increase demand next month as buyers shift gas purchases for storage to October.

“There might be a bit of storage injection in October compared to September due to the backwardation,” he said.

Front-month Brent crude prices briefly hit a high of $116.67 a barrel, lifted by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to boost the economy and that the euro zone debt crisis could be eased after a German court backed the region’s bailout fund.

The positive sentiment helped winter 2012 gas prices edge 0.25 pence higher to 65.85 pence, the trader said.

In Britain’s over-the-counter power market day-ahead prices softened on the back of strong wind power forecasts expected to offset lower nuclear energy supply.

Spot baseload prices traded at 43.65 pounds per megawatt (MWh) on Wednesday, down 65 pence on the previous session.

Thursday’s wind power production levels are expected to peak at around 4 gigawatts in the evening, making up for a 2,280-MW reduction in nuclear capacity.

EDF Energy stopped its 610-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor early on Wednesday for refuelling work and three other reactors are currently unavailable for maintenance and refuelling work.

Front-season baseload power was trading in line with Tuesday’s closing level at 48.95 pounds per MWh. (By Susanna Twidale and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)