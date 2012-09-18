UK prompt gas prices stable amid short supply

* Demand forecast at 147.1 mcm/d * Gas flows from Norway drop on maintenance * Winter 2012 price drops on weak oil LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices were stable on Tuesday morning amid short supply and cooler weather forecasts, but analysts said prices could drop if jittery oil markets continued to fall. Day-ahead gas prices traded at 61.50 pence per therm at 0855 GMT, unchanged from Monday's closing level. Britain's gas supply was expected to be 135.2 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), leaving the market short even though demand was running around 42 percent below average at 147.1 mcm/d. "Consumption for the day ahead is forecast up giving a bullish signal... However, the increase in prices could be weighed down by the large drop in oil prices seen yesterday," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The market was left short after maintenance work at Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, and its Kollsnes gas processing plant reduced the country's output. Gas flows to Britain from Norway through the Langeled pipeline dropped below 20 mcm/d in the early hours of Tuesday morning from levels over 35 mcm/d the day before, National Grid data showed. "Cooler weather lead to higher demand and hence a higher price if the system is short," a gas trader said. Britain's MetOffice forecast cooler weather and some rainfall towards the end of the week. Further out on the gas curve, prices for delivery next winter came off, following a drop in oil prices. Four minutes of hectic high volume activity that sheered $4 off the price of oil late on Monday left traders, analysts and U.S. regulators looking for the cause of one of the fastest and most furious energy market routs in recent years. NBP Winter 2012/2013 gas contracts dropped to 65.15 pence per therm on Tuesday morning, and the contract is now back below its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values. Front-month Brent crude prices dropped from more than $117 per barrel on Monday afternoon to less than $113.5 per barrel on Tuesday morning. In the British power market, prompt prices were little changed, mirroring the steady gas market. At 43.70 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) the day-ahead contract was 55 pence down on Monday's closing level. EDF Energy restarted its 550-MW Dungeness B22 nuclear unit on Saturday and strong supply from the country's nuclear plants easily offset a dip in forecast wind power generation. Wind power production on Wednesday is expected to fall from a peak near 2400 MW early on to below 1000 MW by the end of the day.