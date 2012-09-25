UK prompt gas prices edge up on short system

* System seen to be 3.6 mcm/d undersupplied

* But low demand hampers price rise

* Power prices drop on Hartlepool 2 return to grid

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices were lifted from multi-week lows on Tuesday morning as the system was slightly undersupplied, but overall price levels remain low as Norwegian exports to Britain improved earlier this week following a maintenance period.

Gas prices for delivery within the day were up one penny per therm between Monday and Tuesday morning, trading at 60.75 pence at 0800 GMT, and prices for delivery the next day were up 0.35 pence a therm to 60.25 pence.

“The system opened short this morning, which may pull the NBP day-ahead contract price up,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, but added that the short system could be offset by lower demand as a result of milder temperatures expected later this week.

Gas demand for Tuesday was expected to be 175.3 million cubic metres (mcm), over 30 percent below the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With flows forecast at 171.7 mcm, the system would be 3.6 mcm short, implying the need for imports from continental Europe or storage withdrawals.

Exports from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were at almost 65 mcm on Tuesday morning after the restart of Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant earlier this week.

Gas storage sites in Britain were filled to an average of 92.77 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, down from almost 98 percent in August.

Further out on the curve, NBP prices for delivery next winter were testing support around the 64 pence per therm market, and traders said that a drop below this level could prompt a downward correction of the contract.

“Failure to sustain itself at 64 pence would probably open up space for a downward correction to levels seen before the price rises in late July/early August,” a utility trader said.

Traders also said that much would depend on movements in the oil market.

“Brent crude is around $110 a barrel at the moment. If it falls and stays below that level, gas will follow, but if crude finds support I think gas will also remain around current levels,” a financial trader said.

Front-month Brent crude prices were trading at $110.50 per barrel at 0830 GMT.

In coal markets, API2 2013 futures prices were trading around $97 per tonne on Tuesday morning, and the contract remains in a downward trend that has been in place since summer 2011 and which has cut the contract’s value by almost 30 percent.

In power markets, the return of EDF Energy’s 620 megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 2 nuclear power reactor as well as strong wind power capacity was keeping a lid on prices.

The UK’s MetOffice said that it expected daytime average temperatures to remain stable around 16 degrees Celsius for much of this week, and that windy and rainy weather would dominate Wednesday and Thursday.

Power prices or baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day were down 1.15 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) between Monday and Tuesday morning to 41.85 pounds per MWh. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)