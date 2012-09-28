UK prompt gas falls, weak demand trumps outage

* Unplanned outage at UK’s St Fergus gas terminal

* UK gas system seen 9.9 mcm/d oversupplied

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices slipped lower on Friday as weak demand offset an unplanned outage at Total’s St Fergus gas terminal which reduced North Sea gas supplies.

The unscheduled outage which started Friday will cut production by 11.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day and is expected to last for two days, operator Total said.

Day-ahead gas prices however slipped 1.00 pence lower at 58.65 pence per them at 0835 GMT as weak demand kept prices muted analysts said.

“Consumption is forecasted down for day-ahead giving a bearish signal for the contract,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said on Friday.

Britain’s gas market supply was expected to be 163.8 million cubic meters (mcm) National Grid data showed, leaving the market long 9.9 mcm with demand running around 39 percent below seasonal average at 153.9 mcm.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline that connects Norway with Britain also briefly dipped below 60 mcm this morning, down from 70 mcm on Thursday National Grid data showed.

A restart to gas progressing at Kollsnes, which processes gas from Norway’s biggest gas field Troll, has been delayed until Sept. 30 data on operator Gassco’s website showed.

The analysts gave a bearish outlook for gas prices on the back of weak demand, with a forecast range for the day-ahead contract of 59.7-58.4 pence per therm.

Further out on the curve the Winter 2012 contract was little changed at 63.75 pence per therm as weak demand weighed on sentiment.

In Britain’s over-the-counter power market day-ahead prices were little changed at 41.97 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 0.03 pounds on the previous session.

Wind farms were expected to produce around 4,000 MW on Saturday while supply from nuclear genearators remains high, with just EDF’s 500 MW Hunterston B-7 unit offline on Friday.