UK prompt gas prices dip on oversupply

* Market seen 6.3 mcm oversupplied

* Demand rises from gas-fired power generators

* Norwegian exports help meet strong demand

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices edged lower on Tuesday as high demand was met by strong exports from Norway, leaving the market oversupplied by 6.3 million cubic meters (mcm), National Grid data showed. Gas for day-ahead delivery fell by 0.40 pence per therm on Tuesday morning to 63.20 pence at 0820 GMT.

Improved supplies of gas, particularly from Norway have helped to keep a lid on prices despite strong demand for the fuel from power generators, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Britain’s gas market supply was expected to be 230.6 mcm on Tuesday, outstripping the forecast demand of 224.3 mcm, National Grid data showed.

“Gas for Power consumption is high due to different nuclear outages,” the analysts said.

A total of 2,820 MW of nuclear capacity in the country was offline Tuesday morning, meaning electricity producers needed to use more gas-fired generation to make up the shortfall. However, strong gas supplies from Norway helped to offset this demand, the analysts said.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline that connects Norway with Britain were close to capacity Tuesday morning at 65 million cubic meters (mcm) this morning, according to data on the National Grid website.

“We expect Langeled to continue with high volumes going forward,” the analysts said.

The November gas contract rose 0.30 pence to 63.45 pence per therm, lifted by cooler weather forecasts for the coming month and higher oil prices, traders said.

Front-month Brent Crude rose above $116 per barrel this morning buoyed by supply concerns after the European Union placed more sanctions on Iran.

In Britain’s power market prices for day-ahead delivery slipped 2.40 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 46.10 pounds per MWh as higher generation from wind farms helped to offset lower electricity output from the country’s nuclear plants.

Supply from wind power generators is expected to hit 3,200 MW late Wednesday evening, up from levels below 2,400 MW on Tuesday.

Nuclear capacity was hampered by outages at Magnox’s Wylfa 1 unit, EDF’ Energy’s Hunterston B-7, Hinkley Point B-7 and its Heysham 1-1 and 1-2 reactors.