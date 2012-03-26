UPDATE 1-UK prompt gas up on North Sea field shutdown

* Total shuts Elgin/Franklin platform after gas leak

* Rough injection capacity reduced by half

* Qatargas plans LNG maintenance in April (Updates prices, adds news in third paragraph)

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British gas prices for day-ahead delivery rose 5 percent on Monday after a gas leak prompted an offshore production shutdown, while news about maintenance on Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities pushed up nearby contracts.

Gas for Tuesday delivery rose to 56.00 pence per therm at 1730 GMT, up 3 pence or 5 percent from Friday’s day-ahead closing price, while within-day contracts gained 4.20 pence to 55.70 pence.

An uncontrollable, ongoing gas leak from Total’s Elgin-Franklin oil and gas platform from Sunday has sparked an evacuation and led to a halt in production output.

Gas flow from the Bacton SEAL terminal, which receives gas from the Elgin/Franklin platform, dropped by around 70 percent to 5 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) on Monday, National Grid data showed.

Total said it was impossible to predict when production from the platform would restart, but a spokesman said output would not resume any time soon.

A separate relief well may need to be drilled to ease pressure and allow emergency teams to regain entry to the rig and try to fix the problem, said Jake Molloy, the head of the section of the UK union that represents offshore oil and gas workers.

Engineers confirmed that Total may need to drill a relief well which could take months.

“The market is reacting to the outage, all prices are up,” said one UK gas trader at a utility.

The British gas system was undersupplied by 9 million cubic meters despite a halving in storage injection rate into Britain’s largest facility, Rough, which meant more gas was available to use in the open market.

The reduction was due to end in the morning of March 31.

April gas prices were little changed at 59.25 pence on Monday. Earlier, the contract rallied somewhat following news that three Qatargas LNG production units will be shut for three-week maintenance starting in the third week of April.

Qatar is the world’s top LNG exporter and 28 percent of total UK gas consumption including industrial and power plant demand came from the country in the first nine months of 2011.

Trading across the curve was more muted, with benchmark front-season gas adding 0.45 pence to 59.30 pence, still trading below its 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) indicator.

Oil prices provided little incentive to buy as Brent crude hovered around the $125 per barrel mark.

Prompt power prices defied bullish trading in the gas market and edged lower on the back of weak demand forecasts due to warmer-than-usual weather.

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 43.00 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 2 pounds on Friday’s session.

Day-ahead power demand was expected to drop due to forecasts of further warm and dry weather conditions.

Temperatures in Scotland reached the highest ever level for March on Sunday, breaching a record previously achieved in 1965 by climbing to 22.8 degrees Celcius, Britain’s Met Office said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)