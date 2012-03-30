UK prompt gas eases as supply exceeds low demand

* Gas market 17 mcm/d oversupplied * Seasonal contract change caps Monday gains * Total still struggling to contain North Sea gas leak LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British within-day gas prices plunged close to a six-month low on Friday as demand slipped 18 percent below seasonal norms, leaving the system heavily oversupplied following the upturn in flows from the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Gas for immediate delivery slumped by 12 percent day on day to 50.00 pence per therm, down 6.60 pence on Thursday's closing price. The UK gas market was around 17 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) oversupplied, after supply from the South Hook LNG terminal nearly doubled to around 30 mcm/d, following the unloading of Qatari LNG tanker Umm Slal. At the same time, demand for gas remained subdued on the back of unseasonably mild weather and low requests for gas from continental Europe. Friday demand was pegged at 230 mcm/d, around 18 percent below levels usually seen at this time of the year, while temperatures stood around 2.3 degrees Celsius above norms. Monday gas prices, on the other hand, traded higher as Centrica's Rough storage site, Britain's largest, was expected to resume full injection capacity on Saturday, supporting demand for gas. The contract traded at 60.90 pence, up 4.65 pence from the previous session. But traders said the rolling of seasonal contracts from winter to summer on Monday capped gains as the summer demand profile would kick in while supply remained at higher winter levels. "The season roll is not supporting prices. We now have summer demand patterns while winter supply levels continue," one European gas trader at a utility said. At the same time, Total continued to struggle to plug a leak at its Elgin gas platform, capping output from the field which was supplying around 9 mcm/d before it was shut at the weekend. Analysts estimated the platform would not restart production this year, even if a solution to stop the leak was found quickly. Further out, trading across the curve was flat, with oil prices providing little direction. Gas for summer 2012 traded down 0.10 pence at 60.75 pence on its final trading day. Electricity contracts attracted little interest on the prompt, while outgoing front-month April fell 0.65 pounds to 46.75 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)