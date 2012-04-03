UK gas prices remain firm on N.Sea supply shortage

* Low gas demand prevents prompt prices from rising further

* Weather to turn colder in coming days

* Far price curve hits technical resistance

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - UK gas prices for prompt deliveries moved sideways on Tuesday morning as the North Sea gas leak kept the market tense but low demand prevented prices from rising.

Gas prices for next-day delivery were trading around 60.30 pence per therm at 1000 GMT (1100 BST), broadly the same level as the previous day.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Wednesday were trading at 47.80/MWh, also flat with the previous session.

Bad weather in Scotland left helicopters flying to oil and gas platforms grounded on Tuesday, also preventing relief efforts from stopping the gas leak on Total’s Elgin North Sea oil and gas platform.

But ongoing mild weather in most of the rest of Britain meant that daily gas UK demand was around 18 percent below the seasonal average.

Gas demand on Tuesday was expected to be 256.3 million cubic metres (mcm) compared with a seasonal norm of 299 mcm, according to National Grid data.

National Grid data also showed an expected gas flow of 266 mcm for Tuesday, which would leave the system 10 mcm oversupplied, implying the possibility of exports or storage injections.

UK gas storage sites were filled to an average of 60.3 percent on Monday, compared with a European average of around 43.5 percent, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

But with temperatures expected to drop and uncertainty around North Sea gas supplies, traders and analysts said they expected prompt gas prices to rise in the short term.

“Low (UK gas) flows, with uncertainties around Shearwater (gas platform) maintenance is a bullish signal for day-ahead (gas prices),” Point Carbon analysts said.

Shell’s Shearwater oil and gas platform went into early maintenance last week following the gas leak at the nearby Elgin platform.

WEATHER

The UK’s MetOffice said that it expected temperature high and lows to drop from 13-7 degrees Celsius to 11-4 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Point Carbon’s weather forecasters said that they expected “somewhat unsettled conditions in connection with a low just south of the UK” in the next few days.

TECHNICALS

Further out on the price curve, UK winter 2012 gas was down slightly, after the contract failed to break through the 75 pence a therm resistance marker earlier this week.

The product is far above its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values, which stand between 70.93 and 72.58 pence a therm, and moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signal lines are about to cross into negative territory, implying a somewhat overbought market.