UK gas curve at four-week low on weak oil

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British benchmark front-season gas opened Wednesday’s session at a four-week low on weaker oil prices and may extend losses as it is approaching a key technical support level, traders said.

The winter 2012 contract opened the session 0.55 pence below Tuesday’s closing level at 72.70 pence per therm (p/th), the lowest since March 8.

“The uptrend has been broken,” said one UK gas trader at a utility, pointing at the fact the contract was fast approaching its 50-day exponential moving average technical level.

Brent crude prices retreated close to $124 per barrel as Saudi Arabia was likely to keep oil production high in the event of a strategic stocks release.

Another gas trader said oil prices remained at relatively high levels and UK curve gas contracts would not fall further unless oil leads a sell-off.

Closer in, prices also eased despite a rise in demand as temperatures fell below normal levels.

But supply from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and neighbouring markets was strong, leaving the system oversupplied by nearly 10 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) in spite of higher demand.

Gas consumption rose to 6 percent below seasonal norms, compared with a difference of around 20 percent seen earlier this week.

“The market opened by over 1 p/th lower on the front month May 12 contract, taking direction from the prompt, with within day opening at 58.50 p/th,” one gas trader said.

May last traded at 58.80 pence and within-day gas changed hands at 59.20 pence at 0943 GMT.

British power prices slipped more than one pound to 46.70 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) following the earlier-than-expected restart of a nuclear reactor.

EDF Energy reconnected its 480-MW Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear unit on Tuesday evening, while it had been planned to restart on Thursday following a gas circulator earth fault.

The utility is also due to restart its 620-MW Hartlepool 1 reactor on Thursday, further widening supply margins.

Winter 2012 spark spreads turned negative on Wednesday, meaning power producers using gas to generate electricity are losing money running their plants.

This further dampened the outlook for inefficient gas plants, after several utilities already announced idling some of their old gas stations. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)