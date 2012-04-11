UK gas market undersupplied despite low demand

* Gas demand low on mild weather

* But supplies tight on North Sea outages

London, April 11 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices were little changed on Wednesday as Total’s gas leak in the North Sea kept supplies tight, offsetting the impact of milder weather, and analysts said they expected the sideways trend to continue.

Within-day gas inched down 0.3 pence to 59.40 pence per therm by 0840 GMT, while day-ahead gas fell 0.2 pence to 59.30 pence, both supported by supply issues from the North Sea.

Analysts from Point Carbon expected spot gas prices to continue to move sideways around 59.50 pence per therm as mild British weather counters the supply issues from the North Sea.

UK gas demand was expected to be 253.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday, almost 14 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

The UK’s MetOffice said it expected temperatures to rise to a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and range between 11 and 6 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Despite the low demand, the system was expected to be around 10 mcm short, with forecast flows of 246.9 mcm.

This implied the need for imports or storage withdrawals.

The UK’s gas storage sites were filled to an average of 59.3 percent on Tuesday, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe, over 20 percent more than Europe’s average.

The low level of supplies to the UK is the result of an ongoing gas leak at the Elgin field, which forced the suspension of flows via the SEAL pipeline into the Bacton terminal.

The Shearwater-Elgin Area Line (SEAL) delivers gas from the Elgin, Franklin, Scoter, Shearwater and Starling fields into a terminal at Bacton, according to UK energy ministry data.

Total’s Elgin and Shell’s nearby Shearwater platform route gas from these fields to Bacton - both were shut down in response to the ongoing gas leak.

The leak could be stopped by the end of April, Total’s UK managing director, Philippe Guys, said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery)rose to 47.80 pounds from 43.60 pounds on Tuesday.

TECHNICALS

Further out on the gas price curve, the benchmark winter 2012 contract rose 0.05 pence to 71.25 pence.

The slight rise follows a steep downward correction in forward gas prices in April.

The contract has shed around 5 percent in value since the end of March and has also dropped below its 50 and 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values, although it remains slightly above its 200 DMA.

The relative strength index (RSI) has fallen below 40 points but does not yet imply an oversold markets, making further downward moves possible.