UK gas prices ease but price outlook turns bullish

LONDON , April 13 (Reuters) - UK gas prices eased on Friday morning as healthy supplies left the system slightly oversupplied, but wintry conditions expected from Friday evening prevented prices from dropping further.

Within-day gas prices were trading at 60.90 pence a therm at 0900 GMT (1000 BST), down 0.25 pence from Thursday afternoon.

Day-ahead gas prices were down 0.1 pence to 61.10.

Daily gas demand was expected to be 243.4 million cubic metres (mcm), almost 17 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

With expected flows of 251 mcm, the system was expected to be 7.6 mcm oversupplied.

Despite the healthy supply figures, analysts at Point Carbon said that they were bullish in their price outlook.

“There is a risk of low Norwegian and Dutch exports to the UK. Storages withdrew yesterday to provide flexibility to the system and may be required to continue. This puts an upward pressure on the NBP prices,” Point Carbon said, adding that it expected spot prices of 61 to 61.60 pence per therm.

Traders said that the weather outlook was also a bullish price factor.

Temperatures have so far been above the seasonal norm since the beginning of spring, but weather forecasters said conditions were expected to turn wintry in large parts of Britain by Friday evening.

The UK’s MetOffice said that it expected “scattered showers during the evening and overnight, turning wintry at all levels ... (with) widespread frost developing” and minimum temperatures of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Saturday was also expected to remain cold, with daytime temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees.

Point Carbon’s meteorologist said that “the rest of the week will be dry and slightly colder than normal. Next week unsettled and warmer again with a couple new lows from the west.”