UPDATE 1-UK gas falls as Norway imports unaffected by strike

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices eased on Monday as demand remained substantially below levels usually seen at this time of the year and after Norwegian gas deliveries were unaffected by a strike in the country’s energy sector.

Gas for day-ahead delivery fell 0.25 pence to 54.50 pence per therm, r esponding to demand levels which were pegged 37 percent below seasonal norms, according to grid operator data.

At the same time, Norwegian gas exports to Britain were steady on Monday, unaffected by a 4 percent cut in Norwegian gas output following the shutdown of two oil and gas fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, due to strike action.

“Norway gas flows are at par with Friday’s flows which were still at very high levels for this time of the year,” one UK gas trader at a utility said.

“As long as Troll is not affected, they can make up for losses through smaller fields,” he added, referring to Norway’s largest gas field which contains around 40 percent of Norwegian gas reserves.

Overall, the British gas market was undersupplied following a 12-hour maintenance shutdown on Apache’s SAGE pipeline, which feeds the St Fergus Mobil terminal.

Gas flow through the terminal was expected to resume at around 1800 GMT on Monday when the work is due to end, a spokesman said.

National Grid data showed output through the facility dropped to zero from around 17 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) on Monday morning.

Further out, a downbeat oil market led the benchmark front-season gas price to a fresh 16-month low early on Monday.

Brent crude prices briefly slipped below $90 per barrel on Monday as Europe’s debt crisis continued dampening energy demand growth.

Gas for delivery next winter slipped 0.75 pence to 63.05 pence per therm on Monday morning and traded at 63.30 pence later in the session.

In Britain’s power market spot prices firmed slightly following the outage of a nuclear reactor and weak forecasts for wind power production.

Baseload day-ahead power prices rose 60 pence to 41.90 pounds per megawatt-hour.

EDF Energy stopped its 620-MW Hartlepool 1 nuclear unit for planned refuelling on Saturday, but also restarted its 550-MW Dungeness B21 unit.

The utility’s 610-MW Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor is expected to shut down for maintenance on June 29.

Wind power output was expected to barely rise above 500 MW on Tuesday, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by William Hardy)