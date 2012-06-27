UPDATE 1-UK gas rises as exports to Belgium resume Thursday

* Exports to Belgium to resume Thursday, 1.6 mcm/d nominated * Norway strikes cut gas output by 12 mcm/d * Kollsnes to reduce output in July, August * Power falls as wind output makes up for nuclear outage (Updates throughout) LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices rose to the highest level in 15 days as imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline halved and day-ahead demand was expected to increase following the restart of Britain's gas export pipeline to Belgium. Gas for delivery on Thursday rose 1.75 pence to 56.25 pence per therm, the highest since June 12, after imports through the Langeled pipeline fell to just above 20 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) in the afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether the drop was a commercial move or whether flows were affected by strike action in Norway. Norwegian gas production has been cut by around 12 mcm/d as oil and gas workers extended strike action which has also reduced oil output by around 15 percent. The reopening of the UK-Belgium IUK pipeline on Thursday following maintenance also supported prices, with day-ahead exports to Belgium expected to reach 1.6 million cubic meters/day, according to nominations. The outage of the pipeline has been reducing gas demand significantly, with Wednesday consumption still pegged at more than 30 percent below seasonal norms, grid operator data showed. An update on maintenance on gas infrastructure in Norway, Britain's main gas supplier, supported gains on the July and August contracts, when maintenance is due to cut flows from Norway's main gas export processing plant. Gassco's Kollsnes gas processing plant will cut flows by 39 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) from July 5-23 and again by 45 mcm/d from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, the operator said on Wednesday. "Gassco announced extensive maintenance in July and August affecting Kollsnes which I think supported July and August prices," a UK gas trader at a utility said. July gas rose 1.10 pence to 55.85 pence, while the August contract traded at 55.45 pence, up 0.90 pence. Further out, winter 2012 gas rebounded from a fresh 16-month low reached on Tuesday as Brent crude prices neared $94 per barrel in reaction to the Norwegian output reduction and supported long-term gas contracts. The winter 2012 contract rose 0.80 pence to 64.00 pence. In Britain's power market, prompt prices eased as the market coped with an unplanned nuclear outage thanks to higher wind power output. Baseload day-ahead electricity fell 25 pence to 42.40 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh). EDF Energy's 610-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear unit shut down unexpectedly on Monday evening after an electrical fault, but the unplanned cut in power supply was expected to be made up by up to 3,000 MW in wind power production on Thursday, National Grid data showed. The Heysham 1-2 unit is scheduled to restart on June 30, while its twin reactor Heysham 1-1 is due to stop for a statutory outage on July 6. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)