UK prompt gas falls 7 pct on Norway strike end

* Statoil output to regain full capacity within a week * BP Teesside back at full flow after tests on Monday * Centrica extends Morecambe outage by one day to Tuesday By Karolin Schaps LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices plunged 7 percent on Tuesday after the Norwegian government at the last minute acted to prevented a lockout of striking offshore workers that could have shut down the country's entire oil and gas production. Gas for day-ahead delivery fell as low as 55.50 pence ($0.86) per therm on Tuesday, down 4 pence on Monday's closing price, composite broker data on Reuters showed. <0#TRGBNBP:> "Of course the end of Norwegian strikes is the main reason for lower prompt prices," one UK-based gas trader at a utility said. The government late on Monday forced the end of a strike, which has cut 4 percent of Norwegian gas output, by ordering a settlement just minutes ahead of a deadline that would have caused a lockout of workers and shut down all production from the world's second-biggest pipeline gas exporting country. Norway's Statoil said production from its oil and gas fields affected by the strike, which entered its third week on Sunday, would resume immediately, with full capacity expected to be reached within a week's time. Next to the news from Norway, Britain's gas system was well supplied on Tuesday, with gas flows through BP's Teesside gas terminal regaining full capacity after valve tests had cut output on Monday. Imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline also increased, independently of the decision to end strike action, leaving the market oversupplied by around 18 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), National Grid data showed. News that Centrica extended maintenance work at its South Morecambe gas field by one day to Tuesday failed to provide upside to the market as the end to Norwegian strikes took centre stage. August and September gas prices also fell, in line with the bearish prompt and an outlook for higher supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as Asian LNG prices have fallen from highs seen over the past months, making it again more attractive for suppliers to send spot cargoes to Europe. Nigeria has sent its LNG Port Harcourt tanker to the Dutch Gate terminal, where it is expected to arrive on Wednesday. August gas prices fell 1.20 pence to 55.90 pence, while September traded at 56.60 pence to 1.50 pence. Benchmark front-season gas mirrored losses on the gas prompt in and in the oil market, where the end of Norway's strike and weak Chinese crude import data dragged Brent prices below $99 per barrel. The winter 2012 gas price fell 1.20 pence to 64.35 pence, further erasing gains made over the past week. British power prices also fell substantially on the spot, shedding over 3 pounds day on day to 42.00 pounds per megawatt-hour on the baseload contract, as it became cheaper to burn gas to produce electricity. <0#TRGBB:> Wind power production was also forecast to rise on Wednesday, adding to a stable supply picture. ($1 = 0.6442 British pounds) (editing by Jane Baird)