UK gas buoyed by Dutch, LNG terminal supply cuts

* UK gas market 22 mcm/d short

* Isle of Grain LNG stops pumping gas

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British gas prices rose on Friday morning as supply cuts from the Netherlands and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals led to an undersupplied transmission system.

Losses in supply buoyed prompt prices, with weekend gas trading 1.65 pence higher to 56.45 pence per therm on Friday, while gas for next-week delivery rose 1.60 pence at 56.35 pence.

The UK gas market was 22 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) undersupplied, or 13 percent of overall demand.

Imports from the Netherlands via the BBL pipeline, dropped to zero from 5 mcm/d and Centrica’s South Morecambe gas field discontinued deliveries overnight.

The LNG terminal at Isle of Grain in Kent, England, also stopped its gas output in the early hours. The South Hook terminal in Wales continued to pump gas in the transmission network.

Reduced withdrawals from medium-range storage also helped to tighten the system.

“According to Norway’s Gassco, operations at Oseberg are due to resume today, meaning there could be an increase in flows through Vesterled to the St Fergus (receiving) terminal,” an analyst at Point Carbon said.

Point Carbon expected UK day-ahead gas to trade sideways to bullish, forecasting a price range of between 56.3 pence and 56.5 pence during the day.

The summer will see further maintenance cuts as Apache announced reduced output from its Beryl Alpha and Bravo fields in September, while the SAGE pipeline feeding the St Fergus terminal will reduce flows by 7.5 mcm/d from August 1 to 6 and again from August 25 to September 12.

August gas added 0.20 pence to 55.60 pence per therm, while September gained 0.60 pence to 56.60 pence.

Winter gas prices gained 0.10 pence on Friday, trading at 64.25 pence per therm.

In Britain’s power markets, spot prices fell day on day, and traders said that spark spreads, the profit of burning gas for electricity production, were falling on the back of higher gas prices.

Spot baseload power prices traded at 43.10 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh), down 15 pence day on day.

Winter power prices rose in line with the gas market to 47.90 pounds per MWh and a trader said he expected winter spark spreads to remain low as the market held a high amount of spare capacity.

Coal was again the leading power plant fuel in the UK, given its cheapness relative to gas.

European coal prices would have to rise by $50 a tonne, or more than 50 percent, to make gas-fired power plants as profitable as coal power generation, Reuters data shows.

Investment bank Barclays Capital said in a research note on Friday that it expected profit margins from gas plants to improve in 2013.

“We forecast accelerated market tightening to trigger a sharp recovery in spark spreads to £11 per MWh,” it said.

Despite the rise, that would still not compete with far larger profits from burning coal. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Goodman)