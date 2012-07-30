UK prompt gas softer ahead of terminal output boost

* Four cargoes due at UK ports this week

* Flows from Norway, North Sea decline

* Power prices soften on gas sentiment

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices fell slightly on Monday morning on the back of higher expected output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals amid heavier-than-normal deliveries this week.

Gas for Tuesday delivery fell 0.20 pence to 53.65 pence a therm and gas prices for the rest of the week shed 0.4- pence, down to 53.70 pence amid higher expected supplies.

Bucking the trend, gas for immediate delivery rose nearly half a penny to 53.85 pence on the back of tightening North Sea output and reduced deliveries from Norway.

The UK gas market was undersupplied by about 7 million cubic meters per day, with demand pegged 27 percent below seasonal normal levels at 174 mcm/day.

“The market expects South Hook LNG (terminal) to start flowing more gas after maintenance capped flows until last week, and because of more frequent shipments,” a gas trader from an investment bank said.

Month-ahead gas also shed value, down 0.35 pence at 53.40 pence, potentially due to improving supply outlooks on LNG shipments from Qatar as demand collapses in its main export market in Asia.

“August gas is down because traders are closing futures positions on the contract,” another trader said, ahead of the contract’s expiry on Wednesday.

LNG send-out is at 15 mcm/day, exclusively on the back of output from the South Hook terminal.

Norwegian gas flows to Britain fell slightly on Monday morning compared to Friday’s average, while deliveries to continental Europe were steady.

Flows via Norway’s Langeled pipeline dipped to 27 mcm/day while Vesterled transmitted around 14 mcm/day.

Analysts at Point Carbon say four Qatari cargoes arriving at UK terminals this week may signal a pick up in deliveries.

“Isle of Grain has also received a cargo recently and can also increase the send-outs this week with the right price incentive,” Point Carbon said.

Inventories at the UK’s biggest gas storage facility, Rough, are 93 percent full, exceeding previous year levels. Point Carbon estimates average injections into Rough at 10 mcm/day over the next 10-days.

“With this injection rate, this facility will be about 97% full by August 10,” it said.

In Britain’s wholesale power market, prompt prices fell slightly in line with gas market sentiment.

Day-ahead baseload power fell 50 pence to 41.20 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Gas-fired generation grabbed the biggest share of the UK’s power mix, contributing 34.5 percent of overall electricity, with coal not far behind at 33.9 percent, data from National Grid showed. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)