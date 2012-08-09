UK gas prices ease as system turns long

* Gas flows to exceed demand by 5 mcm/d

* UK to import 640,000 cm of LNG by Aug. 16

* Kolsness maintenance could cap Norway flows

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices eased on Thursday morning as the system turned from being undersupplied earlier this week into being slightly oversupplied.

Gas prices for next day delivery were down 0.5 pence per therm between Wednesday and Thursday morning to 53.15 pence a therm at 0830 GMT, while within-day prices were down 0.6 pence to 53 pence per therm.

Analysts said the drop in prices was a result of higher British North Sea production.

“The UK system opened long this morning on higher UK production and possible higher imports through Langeled (from Norway), adding downward price pressure,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

But Point Carbon also said that “there are risks for lower Norwegian imports as maintenance at Kollsnes (gas processing plant) is scheduled to start on Friday, lasting until August 22.”

Point Carbon said that it expected day-ahead gas prices to range between 53.3 and 53.8 pence per therm.

The UK gas system was expected to see inflows of 174.8 million cubic metres on Thursday, according to data from National Grid.

With demand seen just under 170 mcm, and 30 percent below the seasonal norm, the system would be almost 5 mcm oversupplied.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Britain also remained healthy, with around 640,000 cubic metres of LNG expected to enter Britain through three tankers between now and August 16.

Further out on the curve, prices also eased slightly, with gas contracts for delivery next winter dropping 0.35 pence per therm to 64.25 pence per therm.

Traders said the fall was likely profit taking as the contract has gained almost 5 percent in value since the beginning of August despite this morning’s dip.

POWER

In the power market, spot prices also fell, with prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day dropping 0.9 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 40.25 per MWh.

Traders said the fall was mirroring the eased supply situation in the gas market and yesterday’s return of the 550 megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor to the grid.