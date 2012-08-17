UK spot gas prices ease on low demand

* Gas system expected to be 1.6 mcm long

* Power prices rise ahead of hot weekend

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices eased on Friday morning as the system was slightly oversupplied and daily demand remained around 30 percent below the seasonal norm.

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading around 52.75 pence ($0.83) per therm at 0815 GMT on Friday, down half a pence from Thursday morning. Prices for within-day delivery were down by 2.75 pence to 51 pence a therm.

Britain’s gas demand was expected to be 168 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, around 30 percent below the seasonal norm of 238.9 mcm, according to National Grid data. With flows at 169.6 mcm, the system opened 1.6 mcm long.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they were bearish on the spot price outlook, expecting day-ahead gas to fall to around 51 pence a therm.

On the supply side from Norway, flows to Britain slipped by 1.6 mcm to 34.5 mcm as supplies through the Langeled pipeline fell to 12.6 mcm, in line with nominations.

Gas flows through the BBL pipeline, which links Britain and the Netherlands, remained volatile, posing some upside risk for an otherwise bearish market environment, analysts said.

“BBL flow has been fluctuating, and there is no BBL flow so far today. If BBL remains zero on day-ahead, the system may become tight and this may push an upward pressure on prices,” Point Carbon said.

In the spot market prices rose, with baseload (24 hours) deliveries for the next day up 2.55 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) since Thursday morning to 42.75 pounds/MWh.

The UK’s MetOffice said it expected misty but warm weather conditions over the weekend, with maximum temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius possible on Saturday and Sunday and only slightly below that on Friday and Monday.