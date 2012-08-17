UPDATE 1-UK spot gas prices rise as system turns short

* Gas system expected to be 8 mcm short

* Dungeness B22 reactor went off grid

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday afternoon as the system turned from slight oversupply in the morning to show an 8 million cubic metre (mcm) deficit in the afternoon.

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading around 53 pence ($0.83.43) per therm at 1400 GMT, up 0.25 pence since the morning. Prices for within-day delivery were up half a penny since the morning to 51.50 pence a therm.

Analysts said rises was that the system went from being long in the morning to being undersupplied.

Britain’s gas demand on Friday was expected to be 173.6 mcm, up from an earlier estimate of 168 mcm, according to National Grid data. With supply seen at 165.6 mcm, the system would be undersupplied by 8 mcm.

Further out on the curve, prices for delivery next winter rose to 66 pence a therm, close to its 100 exponential daily moving acerage (DMA) value around 66.10 pence a therm.

Traders said that the rise was a result of concerns that Britain could face a gas supply squeeze in winter.

“The market is already tight although demand is around 30 percent below the seasonal norm, so there are some that are worried what will happen if gas demand spikes during a winter cold snap or Norway or Qatari gas supplies aren’t as high as we’d like them to be,” one gas trader said.

Goldman Sachs said this week that European gas prices need to rise by $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to compete with liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers in Asia, where demand is booming.

POWER

In power markets, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day were up 2.55 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) since Thursday morning to 42.75 pounds/MWh at 1400 GMT.

The rise was a result of EDF Energy’s 550 megawatt Dungeness B22 nuclear power station going off the grid for planned refuelling.

Traders also said that a heat wave expected to hit Britain this weekend would drive up demand for cooling devices such as air conditioners and electric ventilators.

Britain’s MetOffice said it expected misty but warm weather over the weekend, with maximum temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius possible on Saturday and Sunday and only slightly below that on Friday and Monday.