UK gas prices rise on undersupplied system

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British wholesale natural gas prices rose on Monday morning as demand rose and left the system undersupplied by more than 24.2 million cubic metres (mcm).

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading around 56 pence per therm at 0900 GMT, up 3 pence since Friday afternoon, and prices for within-day delivery were up 4.25 pence to 51.50 pence a therm.

Analysts said the price rises were a result of more demand.

“Consumption is forecast up, which is a bullish factor for the day-ahead (gas). In addition, the UK system opened short this morning,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Gas demand in Britain was expected to be around 190.9 mcm on Monday, according to National Grid.

With flows seen at 166.7 mcm, the system would be undersupplied by 24.2 mcm on Monday, requiring higher imports or storage withdrawals.

Britain’s gas storage sites are filled to over 95 percent, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

The rises in spot gas prices also impacted the power market.

Prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day shot up by 13.25 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) since last Friday to 56 pounds a MWh on Monday morning.

Traders said that the outage of EDF Energy’s 500-megawatt (MW) Hunterston B-7 nuclear reactor that started last Friday had also helped push prices up.

WINTER GAS ALSO UP

Further out on the curve, prices were also up.

Gas prices for delivery next winter rose to 67 pence a therm on Monday morning, their highest level since May, and up over 8 percent since the beginning of the month.

Traders said that the rise was a result of concerns that Britain could face a gas supply squeeze in winter.

Prices are now above the contract’s 50 and 100 exponential daily moving averae (DMA) levels around 64.90 and 66.10 pence per therm respectively, and approaching the 200 DMA marker at 67.60 pence.

However, the contract’s relative strength index (RSI) has risen above 86 points, its highest level since February, and a level of 70 points or more implies an overbought market.