UK gas softens as supply,LNG outweigh maintenance

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices fell slightly on Wednesday morning on an oversupplied transmission network and stable demand forecasts, while weak overnight oil prices weighed on forward contracts.

Gas for Thursday delivery edged lower to 55.70 pence a therm as the system was oversupplied by 5 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day) on the back of higher North Sea output.

The market appeared to shrug off planned maintenance at several terminals starting on Thursday that is expected to curb Britain’s import capacity, as prices showed little sign of rising.

Point Carbon analysts expect UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) supplies to drop to 91 mcm/day through August and decline further during first two weeks of September, compared with current supplies of 102 mcm/day, it said.

Shell’s terminal at St Fergus is due to enter a 25-day maintenance at from Thursday, while an entry point for Norwegian gas into the FLAGS pipeline also starts maintenance until September 10.

“UKCS may drop to 90 mcm/d as a result of this,” it said.

Flows from Easington Dimlington ceased since 30 July due to maintenance on an offshore gas field. The duration of the maintenance is unknown.

Same-day gas prices fell a penny to 55.25 pence while weekend gas dropped to 54.9 pence, down 0.80 pence on the day.

The month-ahead contract softened by nearly half a penny to 57.2 pence.

Seaborne gas deliveries into the UK picked up in pace with five shipments expected over the next week, keeping a lid on bullish price signals.

The UK’s Rough storage site, the country’s biggest, was 97 percent full, exceeding its five-year average refill rate for the time of year.

Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract fell over half a penny to 66.25 pence as slight weakness in overnight oil prices dragged down correlated contracts in gas markets

Gas demand was expected to be 168.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, over 70 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload electricity traded at 41.75 pounds per megawatt hour, tracking sentiment on gas markets. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)