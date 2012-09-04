UPDATE 1-UK prompt gas falls on Norway import surge

* Demand less than half of seasonal norm

* Yemen LNG denies new attack on supply line

* Winter 2012 gas tracks falling oil price (Updates throughout)

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices fell on Tuesday following a surge in imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline, leaving the system well supplied amid weak demand.

Day-ahead gas prices fell 0.35 pence to 59.65 pence per therm, while gas for Tuesday delivery shed 0.60 pence to 59.40 pence.

“It’s the Langeled increase. Flows are up 35 mcm (million cubic metres) from yesterday, that’ll do,” one gas trader at a utility said.

Imports via the Langeled pipeline jumped at the start of the gas day and rose again on Tuesday afternoon to nearly 50 mcm per day, National Grid data showed.

This rise in imports improved the supply balance in Britain’s gas market and weighed on prices across the board.

Continuously weak demand levels added to the bearish picture, with consumption levels more than half those usually seen at this time of the year, National Grid data showed.

Earlier, month-ahead prices had risen on the back of maintenance news from the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, Qatargas.

Britain depends on Qatar for a rising share of its seaborne gas needs. Any impact on LNG deliveries will become evident only in October, because it takes around two weeks for shipments from the Middle East to reach the UK.

But the weak prompt and low demand outlook overshadowed maintenance news and October prices traded down 0.55 pence at 59.65 pence per therm in the afternoon.

Yemen LNG dismissed reports of an explosion on the pipeline that feeds gas to its export terminal. The last attack on the pipeline was on Aug. 21, and it was repaired and reopened at the end of last month.

Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract took direction from falling crude prices, shedding 0.50 pence to 66.60 pence.

Brent crude prices were choppy on Tuesday, trading at $114.6 per barrel at 1627 GMT as weak U.S. manufacturing data led to concerns about a dip in petroleum demand from the world’s largest consumer.

UK prompt power prices followed gas lower and the day-ahead baseload contract nudged 3 pence lower to 43.60 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

EDF Energy’s 550-MW nuclear reactor Dungeness B22 resumed electricity output on Tuesday following a planned maintenance outage, adding to the negative sentiment.

The plant had been offline since Aug. 17 and its return to output will increase the amount of power available on the grid.

The front-month power contract dipped 45 pence to 44.75 pounds, while further out on the curve power for delivery in winter-12 slipped 40 pence to 49.65 pounds, mirroring wider declines across energy markets. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Susanna Twidale and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by William Hardy)