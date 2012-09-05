UK gas rises as Norway diverts gas to Belgium

* Norway resumes Belgian exports, Langeled flows halve

* Curve slips as Brent weakens ahead of ECB meeting

* Power down on pentiful supply forecasts

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices rose slightly on Wednesday after the restart of Norwegian exports to Belgium meant less gas was flowing to Britain, but low demand for British gas from continental Europe meant the UK gas system could cope with lower imports.

British gas for within-day delivery rose 0.20 pence on Wednesday to 59.60 pence, but day-ahead gas slipped 0.05 pence to also trade at 59.60 pence.

“Low Langeled flows meant the front started quite strongly, but the system balanced quite quickly. I initially thought Langeled would turn up, but BBL flows recently went up to 25 mcm/d (million cubic metres per day) so it could be that,” one UK gas market analyst at a utility said.

Norway resumed exports to Belgium following maintenance, with flows rising back to full capacity of around 41 mcm/d, resulting in a cut in Norwegian exports to Britain.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline more than halved to around 16 mcm/d, National Grid data showed.

But low demand for British gas from Belgium and weak domestic consumption meant the system dealt well with the cut in imports.

Traders said low send-out rates at the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal could mean the terminal was preparing for a small number of deliveries this month.

The terminal was flowing gas at a rate of around 19 mcm/d on Wednesday and only one LNG cargo was scheduled to arrive at the terminal in the near future.

Across the curve, the bearish oil market directed long-term gas prices lower, with the benchmark front-season contract shedding 0.25 pence to 66.35 pence per therm.

Brent crude slipped below $114 per barrel ahead of a European Central Bank meeting expected to announce new measures to tackle the region’s debt crisis.

Summer 2013 gas also shed value, trading down 0.20 pence at 61.20 pence.

In Britain’s power market, day-ahead baseload prices fell 1.33 pounds to 42.47 pounds per megawatt-hour, shrugging off stable prompt gas prices as generation forecasts signalled plentiful electricity supply.

Wind power output is forecast to hit almost 3500 MW during the day on Thursday, while the market is also absorbing fresh generation from EDF Energy’s 550-MW nuclear reactor Dungeness B22, which resumed electricity output on Tuesday following a planned maintenance outage.

Weak carbon prices have also made it more profitable to ramp up coal generation with the benchmark front-year EU Allowance price down almost 2 percent to 8.06 euros on the back of weakness in the euro.

Coal-fired output was accounting for almost half of the UK’s generation Wednesday, grid data showed.

Further out on the curve the Winter 2012 baseload power contract was barely changed, edging 5 pence lower at 49.60 pounds while the Summer 13 contract slipped 20 pence to 49.15 pounds. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alison Birrane)