UK gas prices rise on undersupplied system

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday morning with the system undersupplied as a result of low Norwegian availability clashing with rising demand, analysts said.

Britain’s gas market opened over 30 million cubic metres (mcm) undersupplied on Tuesday morning, according to data from National Grid.

At the same time, analysts said that lower temperatures meant that gas demand would rise further.

“The system has opened very short this morning and consumption is forecast up for day-ahead giving a bullish signal for the contract,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

The UK’s MetOffice said that maximum daytime temperatures were expected to drop from 19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 16 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before picking up again towards the end of the week.

As a result of the undersupplied system and rising demand, gas prices for delivery the next day rose from 58.50 pence per therm on Monday morning to around 61 pence at 0830 GMT on Tuesday.

Gas prices for delivery within the day also jumped over 60 pence per therm to 61.10 pence.

The low gas supplies were mainly a result of interrupted exports from Norway, but analysts said that the situation should improve throughout Tuesday, offsetting some of the bullishness caused by colder weather in Britain.

“Langeled (pas pipeline from Norway to UK) flows continue to be disrupted but should return to normal at 12:00 CET today according to Gassco. Nominations for Langeled today are 49 mcm, (and) Kollsnes returned to full operations this morning at 06:00 CET,” Point Carbon said, and added that it expected day-ahead gas prices to range between 59.70 and 61.30 pence per therm.

In Britain’s power markets, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next day rose by one pound per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 43.30 pounds a MWh between Monday and Tuesday morning, reflecting colder weather and the undersupplied gas system. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)