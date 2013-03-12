UPDATE 1-UK gas prices remain high on cold weather

* Gas storage depleted to under 20 pct

* Within-day gas prices rise to 93 p/th

* Summer 2013 gas price close to 18-month high

* Weather to get gradually warmer - Met Office (Adds comment by Merrill Lynch, chart)

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British wholesale spot gas prices rose above 90 pence a therm on Tuesday morning as extreme cold pushed up demand and further reduced already far depleted gas storage levels.

Gas prices for delivery within the day were trading at 93 pence a therm at 0820 GMT, up 4 pence since closing on Monday, and prices for delivery the next day were up 3.85 pence to 92.75 pence per therm.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Wednesday were also bullish, rising 4 pounds ($5.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 66 pounds a MWh.

Traders and analysts said the high prices were a result of the extreme cold and the low storage levels.

“This sort of cold and the high demand that comes with it is unusual in mid-March, and the depleted storage levels won’t be able to cope with it for long,” one gas trader said.

“UK natural gas prices at the National Balancing Point (NBP) have been incredibly strong lately on a combination of North Sea production outages, LNG diversions and cold weather,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note on Tuesday.

The tight British gas market also pushed price spreads with continental Europe to records.

“Inventories have seen one of the largest draws ever and the premium of UK gas prices to other European benchmarks widened sharply in order to attract greater imports from neighbouring countries,” Merrill said, and added: “The UK gas market has yet again been exposed to its deep-rooted supply problems,” it added.

Gas demand in Britain was expected to be 369.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, almost 32 percent above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

With supplies seen at almost 373 mcm, the system would just be able to meet demand, but analysts said that utilities were withdrawing storage in order to meet the needs.

“The system opened long this morning on high storage withdrawals,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, but added that “given the low storage levels, the system could be vulnerable to supply disruptions, adding bullish risk factor to the price.”

Britain’s gas storage sites were filled to an average of under 20 percent on Monday afternoon, down from over 86 percent at the beginning of the year, and analysts utilities on Tuesday were further withdrawing reserves in order to meet demand.

The tight system is a result of cold weather that moved into Britain last weekend, with sub-zero temperatures seen across the country.

Britain’s Met Office said that it would become gradually warmer later this week, but that maximum daytime temperatures would likely remain below 10 degrees Celsius.

FORWARD CURVE ALSO HIGH

The high spot prices also fed into the forward curve, where gas prices for delivery next summer rose to 67 pence a therm, their highest level since September 2011.

Although technical indicators, such as the relative strength index (RSI) imply a strongly overbought contract, traders said that the tight spot market was the dominant factor that was driving the forward market up.

“Utilities usually begin to restock their gas storage sites by this time of the year, but with this late cold snap this will have to be delayed until well into the spring season, taking out supplies for that time and lifting summer gas prices,” an analyst with a utility said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that it saw further price increases in the forward market.

“We see upside to winter 2013 NBP prices given a slow but steady industrial recovery, lower Norwegian gas output and low stock levels,” the bank said. ($1 = 0.6711 British pounds) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)