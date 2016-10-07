* Algo-driven flash crash leaves sterling 2.5 percent lower
* Political pressure on currency continues to build
* FTSE 100 benefits, mid-caps suffer
* Gilt yields surge as inflation expectations rise
* Worries over twin deficits in background
By Patrick Graham and Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 7 Sterling lost as much as 10
percent of its value in just a few minutes of trading early on
Friday, a "flash crash" that fuelled concerns about the
vulnerability of the currency and other British assets to
investor worries about Brexit.
The pound recovered from the initial plunge, which took it
as low as $1.1491 in Asian hours and was driven, dealers said,
by the automated algorithmic computer trades that now dominate
the global foreign exchange market.
But selling by European and U.S. investors quashed any
bounce as first London then New York came on line, driving a 2
percent loss on the day and putting sterling on course for its
biggest weekly fall since 2009.
The fall in sterling sounded like good news to investors in
internationally focused UK firms, which gain on overseas
revenues and competitiveness when the currency falls. The FTSE
100 index was up 0.6 percent at its close, led by mining
companies and Asia-exposed banks Standard Chartered and
HSBC while other European stock markets fell sharply.
But there are growing worries about the impact sterling's
losses and the Brexit nerves behind them will have on domestic
demand, inflation and economic growth in the years ahead.
Ten-year gilt yields rose by as much as 11 basis points to
0.984 percent, the highest since the week of the referendum vote
to leave the European Union in June.
The FTSE 250 index of medium-sized UK firms, typically more
dependent on the domestic market, marked its third straight
session of losses after hitting an all-time high on Tuesday.
"This is the first sign in a couple of months that there is
some market concern about a Brexit," said Jonathan Roy, advisory
investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.
"What we're seeing playing out is domestic-facing stocks
weakening in the face of a potentially 'hard' Brexit ... while
we're seeing strength in the FTSE 100."
HEDGING COSTS
Sterling has been falling steadily for a fortnight, as
investors fret that the government's intention to prioritise
immigration controls over access to the single market in exit
talks will spark deeper cuts to foreign investment in Britain.
So far, pension funds and other long-term fund investors
have responded by buying UK shares and other assets while
hedging the currency risk through options and other derivatives
that allow them to sell the pound.
That may change if the currency proves too volatile to allow
them to fund those trades, and measures of implied market
volatility surged on Friday to more than 10 percent
for durations out to a year.
Retailer Sports Direct said the overnight move in
sterling, after it had entered into a hedging agreement to
protect against weakness in the pound, led to a 15 million pound
dent in its full-year earnings forecasts.
"If the rate is $1.20 on average for the remainder of FY17,
then the negative impact ... would be in the order of a further
20 million pounds," it said. Shares in Sports Direct dropped
over 9 percent, its biggest daily loss since the June 23 vote.
SAFE HAVENS
Against the euro, the pound fell more than 2 percent to
90.23 pence, its lowest in almost seven years after
moves overnight that mirrored those versus the dollar.
Sterling-denominated gold rose to its highest
since mid-July at 1,059.06 pounds an ounce overnight, despite
spot gold prices dropping more than 5 percent this week.
Foreign investors overall hold half of all UK stocks and
around a third of gilts, totalling more than $2 trillion.
The fear that the value of returns on those assets will be
eroded steadily by inflation showed up in pricing of forward
interest rate swap agreements, which rose to imply a rise in
long-term inflation to 3.64 percent.
Before Friday's events, forecasts for the bottom of the
pound's fall had generally been around $1.20-1.25, with the
caveat that there is no technical support between there and
all-time lows just above parity with the dollar.
HSBC strategist David Bloom forecast a fall to $1.10 by the
end of next year.
"Sterling used to be a relatively simple currency that used
to trade on cyclical events and data, but now it has become a
political and structural currency," he said.
"This is a recipe for weakness given its twin (budget and
current account) deficits. The currency is now the de facto
official opposition to the government's policies."
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg, Atul Prakash, Sudip
Kar-Gupta, Kit Rees, John Geddie and Anirban Nag; Editing by
Catherine Evans)