GRAPHIC-UK stretch without an interest rate rise may extend beyond 12 yrs

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Current market expectations suggest the Bank of England won’t raise interest rates until 2019, extending to 12 years Britain’s longest period without an increase in official borrowing rates since the 1950s.

The problem is, market forecasts for UK interest rates since the global financial crisis erupted in 2008 have been consistently and spectacularly wrong.

But as this chart from The Resolution Foundation shows, the period without any rate hikes could end up being even longer:

The chart shows market expectations for the path of UK interest rates cited in every one of the BoE’s quarterly Inflation Reports since 2008. Every single predicted increase has failed to materialize.

The Bank surprised markets on Thursday by keeping its base rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, the record low it’s been anchored at since March 2009. That’s the longest stretch of unchanged rates for 65 years.

The last time the Bank raised rates was in July 2007, exactly nine years ago. The current impasse is set to be the fifth period of a decade or more since the Bank of England’s inception in 1694 where interest rates have not gone up.

The longest stretch was the 106 years from 1719 to 1825, according to BoE data, then the two decades spanning 1699-1719.

The 12 years from 1939 to 1951 is the third longest run of no rate hikes on record, followed by the 11 years between 1825 and 1836, then the current nine years, BoE records show.

Money markets are discounting a rate cut next month, and no increase until 2019. If accurate, that will match the 12 years without a hike between August 1939 and November 1951 which spanned the Second World War and its aftermath.

“That’s entirely likely,” said John Wraith, head of UK rates strategy at UBS Investment Bank in London. “It’s extraordinary, but these are extraordinary times,” he said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)