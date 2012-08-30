FTSE 100 stocks set to outshine mid-cap peers

* Mid-caps’ outperformance fades as recession deepens

* FTSE 100 dividend yield differential widens vs FTSE 250

* Global exposure benefits blue chips in UK recession

* Differential to be maintained due to index composition

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - London-listed blue chip stocks look a better bet for income hunters than mid-sized firms, reversing a decade-long trend, as the latter take a bigger hit from recession in Britain and the euro zone.

The pattern for most of the last 10 years had been for the FTSE 250 to outperform the FTSE 100 index of the largest companies due to perceived greater growth prospects for the so-called mid caps, which tend to be more exposed to the economic cycle.

Total returns -- any rise in the share price plus dividend payouts -- were consistently bigger for the FTSE 250’s mid-sized firms, bar a blip at the height of the financial crisis.

This trend held for months despite weakening growth but has recently turned due to mid-caps’ greater focus on the troubled UK economy and that of its main trading partner, the euro zone.

“Many FTSE 250 firms are at the coalface of the UK economy’s current struggles, and are announcing profits warnings and job cuts,” said Andrew Gibson, head of research at Galvan Research and Trading.

And while the blue chips have their own problems -- notably the impact of economic slowdown in China on the heavyweight mining sector -- the relative outperformance of the more internationally-focused FTSE 100 is unlikely to reverse soon.

Britain’s economy shrank more than expected in the second quarter and recession has also hit mainland Europe, with output weakening even in regional powerhouse Germany.

That should keep the FTSE 100 dividend yield high, and see it increase “relative to the FTSE 250 where you’ll see dividends under threat and the yields come down,” said Tom Elliott, global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The FTSE 250 index has seen total returns almost double from a 2008 trough, outpacing a 58 percent gain for the FTSE 100, but in the last three months the blue chips have outperformed and at a quickening pace.

In the past three months, FTSE 100 total returns were 9.1 percent against 9.0 percent for the FTSE 250. Over the past month blue chip returns were 3.3 percent versus 2.0 percent for the mid-caps, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.

Contributing to this picture, the FTSE 100’s dividend yield at 3.73 percent is above its 20-year average, while that on the mid-caps, at 2.98 percent, has dipped below the average.

And 12-month forward price/earnings ratios suggest the blue chips have the greater room for gains. The FTSE 100’s forward P/E stands at 10.46, compared with a 20-year average of 14.67 while the same valuation measure for the FTSE 250 is 11.65, closer to its 20-year average of 13.51.

An individual stock’s dividend yield is calculated by dividing the firm’s annual payout by the share price. The index’s dividend yield adds together all the constituent’ dividend yields and divides the total by the number of stocks.

Among mid-sized firms to feel the pinch in recent weeks are freight company Stobart Group, whose shares fell 10 percent on Aug. 24 after it said short-term performance in its transport division had been below market expectations due to the bleak economic environment.

Shares in military equipment maker Chemring Group, meanwhile, fell 13 percent on Aug. 28 after it cut its full-year operating profit outlook by 15 million pounds.

COMPOSITION KEY

With mid-cap firms’ growth plans crimped, share prices start to lag and dividend payouts options narrow. Simon Gergel, Head of European Value & Income Team at Allianz Global Investors, suggested investors take a more defensive position.

Here the blue chips have the advantage.

The FTSE 100 includes sectors, such as telecoms, healthcare and utilities, which offer higher yields to attract investors because growth prospects are limited. They make up around 19 percent of the index against just 5.4 percent in the mid-caps.

“These are all above market average yielding sectors that go some way to explaining the higher yield of the FTSE 100 large cap index,” said Chris Rodgers, partner and senior UK fund manager at FourCapital.

By contrast, the more cyclical industrial and consumer discretionary sectors make up 38 percent of the mid-cap index, compared with 14 percent in the FTSE 100 -- fine when growth expectations are positive but less so in tougher times.

The FTSE 100 has a larger share of its sales from regions with better growth prospects, including Asia and South America.

Nearly 70 percent of mid-cap firms’ sales come from the UK and Europe versus less than 50 percent for the FTSE 100, according to Thomson Reuters Worldscope data.

“The blue chip index’s more global exposure versus the FTSE 250 should ensure the big caps outperformance, on a dividend yield and total return basis, should accelerate as the ongoing European debt crisis and British recession woes weigh on the mid caps,” FourCapital’s Rodgers said.