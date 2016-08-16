FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016

Sterling rises after above-forecast inflation data
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Sterling rises after above-forecast inflation data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened on Tuesday, rising from three-year lows against the euro and pulling further away from a five-week trough against the dollar, after slightly higher than expected inflation data.

Consumer price rises gathered speed, up 0.6 percent in July compared with a year earlier, their biggest rise since the end of 2014. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 0.5 percent rise.

And factory gate prices rose at their fastest pace in over two years as the fall in sterling after the vote to leave the European Union pushed up import prices. Data showed producer prices rose by 0.3 percent in July, compared with the same month last year, stronger than a median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sterling hit the day's high against the dollar at $1.2994 , up 0.8 percent, compared with $1.2937 before the data was released. It hit a five-week low of $1.2865 on Monday.

The euro was flat on the day at 86.82 pence, having traded at 87.09 pence beforehand. The euro hit a three-year high of 87.245 pence earlier in the London session. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
