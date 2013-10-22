FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE 100 at five-month high on accommodative Fed, corporate updates
October 22, 2013

FTSE 100 at five-month high on accommodative Fed, corporate updates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct, highest close since late May
    * Reckitt, BHP lead gainers after strong updates
    * Weak US jobs number boosts chances of continued stimulus

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled
five-month highs on Tuesday, supported by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will not trim stimulus any time soon and by a
crop of strong updates from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser
.
    A disappointing U.S jobs report suggested that momentum in
the world's top economy had already started to slow in
September. With October numbers likely to be negatively affected
by a two-week government shutdown, that bolstered expectations
the Fed will wait until next year before starting to scale back
its quantitative easing (QE). 
    "Good news is good news because it means the economy is
getting better, but bad news is almost good news because it
means you are not going to get any tapering of QE," said Colin
Morton, fund manager at Franklin Templeton.
    "I know that can't always be the case but that's certainly
how the market is feeling at the moment." 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 41.46 points, or 0.6 percent, at
6,695.66 points, notching up its highest finish since
late May after extending gains sharply following the non-farm
payrolls report and a strong start on Wall Street.
    Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser gave the biggest
boost to the FTSE 100, its shares up 5.2 percent after solid
third-quarter sales prompted a rise in full year guidance. The
firm said a recovery in developed markets had offset some
weakness in emerging economies. 
    Investors also welcomed news that Reckitt may sell its
pharmaceuticals unit to focus on consumer and household goods.
    "We are smiling here, because we own it," said Morton at
Franklin Templeton. "First of all they reiterated the ...
topline number but, more importantly, they are having a
strategic review of their pharma business and people are talking
about it being worth 3-4 billion pounds ($4.85-6.46 billion)."
    Also encouraging on the earnings front, car and plane parts
maker GKN said growth in civil aviation had compensated
for a sluggish military market. And Whitbread, Britain's
biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, announced stronger sales
helped by improving consumer demand for coffee and hotel rooms.
     
    "I think there may still be some disappointments in this
quarter given what's happened in emerging markets, but generally
the numbers coming out have been good and we are still fully
invested and I am still pretty positive on markets," said Colin
McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management.
    Another top riser, global mining company BHP Billiton
 climbed 4.1 percent after upgrading its iron ore
production target in what analysts at Morgan Stanley called a
"very solid" update. 
 ($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)

 (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine
Evans)

