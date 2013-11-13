UK's FTSE 100 suffers worst 1-day fall in 3 months

* FTSE has worst 1-day fall since mid-August

* FTSE 100 down 1.2 pct in late session trading

* Stock market falls after BoE inflation report

* BoE report fans talk of earlier-than-expected rate rise

* RSA and Standard Chartered among worst performers

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index had its worst one-day fall since mid-August on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker financial stocks and the possibility the Bank of England may raise interest rates earlier than forecast.

Nevertheless, several investors felt the stock market would recover from any pullback in November to end 2013 on a stronger note, as a gradual recovery in the British economy continues to support equities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1.2 percent, or 79.80 points, at 6,646.99 points in late session trading - marking its biggest one-day fall since declining 1.6 percent on Aug. 15.

The FTSE 100 fell to session lows after the Bank of England issued its inflation report.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee gave an upbeat assessment for the British economy, saying the unemployment rate would fall to 7 percent late next year, much earlier than previously expected due to a strengthening economic recovery.

However, this also meant investors speculated that British interest rates could in turn also rise sooner than previously expected up from their current record low of 0.5 percent.

Sterling rose on the foreign exchange markets, which in turn dented the stock market since a stronger British pound can hit exporters looking to sell overseas, while higher interest rates can also lead to more costs for companies.

“Taken in isolation, the changes to the MPC’s unemployment forecasts are hawkish,” said Goldman Sachs chief UK economist Kevin Daly.

RSA AND STANCHART FALL

Financial stocks took the most points off the FTSE 100, with insurer RSA the worst performer on the index.

RSA fell 3.8 percent after UBS cut its price target on the stock by 5 pence to 115 pence, marking the latest in a series of broker downgrades after RSA suspended three senior executives at its Irish unit as part of a probe into possible irregularities and accounting issues.

Standard Chartered also fell 2.8 percent as worries over a slowdown at the bank’s Asian arm and a broker downgrade impacted its share price.

However, several traders felt the FTSE 100 had enough strength to recover from any November pullback and rally into the end of 2013, with the FTSE still up by around 13 percent since the start of 2013.

MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus felt the FTSE 100 could approach a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points reached in late May by the end of the 2013.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, also felt the FTSE 100 could get back to those highs.

“We’re just losing a bit of froth at the moment but we should be able to carry on drifting forward towards the end of the year,” Bullus said.