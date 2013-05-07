CORRECTED-Britain's FTSE climbs to 5-1/2 year peak as HSBC rallies

(Corrects index level to 6,557.30 points)

* FTSE 100 ends up 0.6 pct at 5-1/2 year peak

* HSBC lifts index after quarterly beat

* G4S down 15 pct, offers good valuation

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - A surge in banking shares lifted Britain’s top share index to a 5-1/2 year high on Tuesday after Europe’s largest lender HSBC reported estimate-beating results.

Shares in HSBC rose 3 percent after the bank posted a near doubling in first quarter earnings, reaping the benefit of its restructuring plan and echoing strong results from several lenders across Europe in recent weeks.

It led a rise in the FTSE 350 banking index, which ended up 2.9 percent.

“We’ve seen strong demand for banks for the last month or so and we’ve still got some room to go,” said Joshua Raymond, a strategist at City Index. “Results have been fairly strong, they’ve been cutting costs more efficiently and HSBC is a perfect barometer of that.”

Of the European financial stocks that have reported quarterly results so far, 63 percent have beaten analyst expectations, Starmine data showed, largely helped by ebullient financial markets and lower costs.

Financial shares added 27.1 points to the FTSE 100 index , which rose 35.8 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,557.30 points, a level not seen since December 2007.

The index has risen 2 percent in the past week, helped by better U.S. data and pledges by global central banks to continue to stimulate the economy, including from the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi on Monday.

“As long as you’ve got central banks providing stimulus and an efficient stop-loss on the market, bad news is good news and good news is fantastic news,” City Index’s Raymond said. “That’s why you see appetite for risk.”

Outside the banking sector earnings reports were less than rosy, with 53 percent of European companies missing consensus forecasts.

The world’s largest security firm G4S warned on its profit margins, sending its shares down 15 percent to 260 pence in volume nine times their average for the past 90 days.

Panmure Gordon cut its target on the stock to 311 pence from 340 pence after the announcement but still rated it a “buy” based on its inexpensive valuation.

Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities UK, also said Tuesday’s fall presented a good entry point.

“We believe the fall in G4S following the Q1 update is overdone, and higher risk traders can make use of today’s slump and take advantage of a potential overreaction,” Ward said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)