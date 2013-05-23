FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's FTSE suffers worst day in a year on stimulus taper worries
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 23, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

UK's FTSE suffers worst day in a year on stimulus taper worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 down 2.1 pct, worst fall since last May
    * Investors await more weakness before buying the dip
    * Small caps, dividend payers outperform

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 share index
suffered its biggest one-day drop in a year on Thursday, knocked
off historic peaks by weak economic data and signs the U.S.
Federal Reserve could soon taper its stimulus programme.
    Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said late on Wednesday the central
bank could scale back quantitative easing in coming months if
economic momentum was maintained, thus threatening the removal
of the stimulus which has been a key driver of the year-long
equity market rally. 
    News of a slowdown in factory activity in China, a top
market for Britain's heavyweight miners, gave investors a
further excuse to take profits. 
    The FTSE 100 fell 143.48 points, or 2.1 percent, to
6,696.79, retreating from Wednesday's 13-year peak of 6,875.62
and suffering its biggest one-day drop since last May.
    "Given the storming start we've had to the year, a bit of
profit taking at some point was inevitable. Markets have reached
year end levels that most people had penciled in ... and most
institutional investors don't have a great deal of confidence in
this market, nobody is in this for the long haul," said Mike
Ingram, market analyst at BGC Partners.    
    Of the 100 blue chips, 94 closed lower - the highest number
of fallers since September, according to Datastream. 
    There was some buying into the dip towards the end of the
session, but the move was more muted than in previous falls.
    "You would need to see several hundred points off the index
before you can think about putting money in," said Andrew
Feldhaus, investment manager at Redmayne Bentley.
    Smaller caps, which tend to be more focused on company
specific factors than macro news, fared a bit better, with the
FTSE Small Caps index down 1.7 percent.
    "Some of the smaller companies in the UK are still very
under-owned, some of them continue to trade well irrespective of
the economy at large and, if they've got a strong balance sheet,
whilst their share price might go down, hopefully after it all
settles down they will go back up again because they are already
cheap," said Gervais Williams, managing director at Miton Group.
    Within the bigger stocks, investors focused on companies
with strong dividends. United Utilities was one of the
few gainers, up 0.8 percent, after unveiling in-line full-year
results and increasing its payout to shareholders.
    Meanwhile mid-cap bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords
 paid for slashing its dividend to fund a three-year
sales push, sending shares down 16 percent.

 (editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.