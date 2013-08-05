HSBC hit pushes down Britain's FTSE 100 index

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index fell on Monday, pulled down by HSBC after the bank’s interim profits missed forecasts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.5 percent, or 31.22 points lower, at 6,616.65 points in late session trading. The decline marked its second consecutive fall after a 4-day winning streak last week.

HSBC, which is one of the FTSE’s biggest stocks by market capitalisation, fell 4.5 percent to take the most points off the index.

Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said that despite signs of a recovery at part-nationalised banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, his portfolio was “underweight” in UK bank stocks.

“There’s still too much political interference,” said Smith.

The UK government is looking for ways to start to sell its stakes in Lloyds and RBS.

The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late May before falling back in June, but remains up by around 12 percent since the start of 2013.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said the market could still rise back towards those May highs, helped by signs of a recovery in the UK economy and expectations that central banks will not abruptly cut off economic stimulus measures that have driven a global equity rally this year. (additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)