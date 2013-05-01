FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE pares gains after U.S. data lags
May 1, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index pared gains and briefly turned negative on Wednesday after several U.S. data reports missed expectations, taking the wind out of growth sensitive stocks.

U.S. companies hired the smallest number of employees in seven months in April while manufacturing growth slowed, data showed.

“The U.S. has disappointed, and Wall Street is down a bit so we’re coming off on the back of that,” Zeg Choudhry, head of trading at Northland Capital Partners, said.

Commodity and energy related stocks, which had been among the morning’s top gainers, combined to take 6 points off the index after the releases and it briefly turned negative before recovering to trade 0.1 percent higher at 6,437.50 points. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)

