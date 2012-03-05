FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 11 points off FTSE 100 on Weds March 7
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 6 years ago

Ex-divs to take 11 points off FTSE 100 on Weds March 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON March 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 11.01 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Ashmore Group                       4.25             0.06
 BAT                                88.40             6.72
 CRH                                00.44 euros       1.00 
 Serco                               5.90             0.11
 Shire                               7.96             0.17
 Standard                           51.25 cents       2.95
 Chartered                                          
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 British Assets                      1.442
 Trust                             
 Domino Printing                    12.17
 Sciences                          
 easyJet                            34.90
 Kesa                                0.225 euros
 Electricals                       
 Murray Income                       5.50
 Trust                             
 Oxford                              2.772
 Instruments                       
 Personal Assets                   140.00 
 Trust                             
 Renishaw                           10.30
 Tui Travel                          8.00
 Spirent                             1.05

