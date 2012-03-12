Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on March 14

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 6.86 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Hammerson 9.30 0.25 Hargreaves 5.10 0.05 Lansdown HSBC 14.00 cents 6.12 Land Securities 7.20 0.22 Meggitt 7.30 0.22 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Alliance Trust 2.577 Brewin Dolphin 3.55 F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Genus 4.50 Jupiter Fund 5.30 Management Lancashire 6.00 Ladbrokes 3.90 Temple Bar 21.23 Investment Trust