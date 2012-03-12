FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on March 14
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 6 years ago

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 6.86 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Hammerson                           9.30             0.25
 Hargreaves                          5.10             0.05
 Lansdown                                           
 HSBC                               14.00 cents       6.12
 Land Securities                     7.20             0.22
 Meggitt                             7.30             0.22 
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Alliance Trust                      2.577
 Brewin Dolphin                      3.55
 F&C Commercial                      0.50
 Property Trust                    
 Genus                               4.50
 Jupiter Fund                        5.30
 Management                        
 Lancashire                          6.00
 Ladbrokes                           3.90
 Temple Bar                         21.23
 Investment                        
 Trust

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.